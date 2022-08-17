Missouri Trust & Investment Co Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,031. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.14.
In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
