Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 1,528 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Chevron by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $4,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $157.95. 88,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,723,149. The firm has a market cap of $310.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

