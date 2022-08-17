Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

