Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $1.24 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,644 shares of company stock valued at $68,036,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,127. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.54. The company has a market capitalization of $506.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

