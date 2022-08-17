Miramar Capital LLC Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,543,000 after purchasing an additional 87,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $2,946,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $379.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.