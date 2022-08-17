M&G plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.20 (LON:MNG)

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 213.30 ($2.58) on Wednesday. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.62. The firm has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7,103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Braham purchased 20,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). In related news, insider Edward Braham purchased 20,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total value of £126,082.42 ($152,347.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About M&G

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.36) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 234.17 ($2.83).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

