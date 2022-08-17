MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Down 9.8% in July

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CXE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 2,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.50.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE)
