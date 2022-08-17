MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Down 9.8% in July

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CXE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 2,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $510,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

