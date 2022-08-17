MetaHash Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 3% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $32,717.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013533 BTC.
#MetaHash Profile
#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,608,227,454 coins and its circulating supply is 3,436,819,999 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.
