MetaHash Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 3% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $32,717.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013533 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,608,227,454 coins and its circulating supply is 3,436,819,999 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

