Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 27,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,984,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

A number of analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 14,760 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $47,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,663,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 15,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,256.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,302,999 shares in the company, valued at $27,815,046.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 14,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $47,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 301,273 shares of company stock valued at $996,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Washington University bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

