Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 27,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,984,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
A number of analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Washington University bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
