Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

MRK stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.72. 246,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,927,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $232.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

