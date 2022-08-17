Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,524,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,575 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $125,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.64. 192,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,927,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.