Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,037,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,409,000 after acquiring an additional 105,437 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

PM opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

