Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $24.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $24,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $389.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

