Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $22.76 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,968,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.3 %

AVGO opened at $551.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.39 and a 200-day moving average of $561.41. The company has a market capitalization of $222.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

