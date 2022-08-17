Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $14.90 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $492.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.73 and a 200 day moving average of $480.50.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.