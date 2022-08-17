Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0350 on Major Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $260.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00225482 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001528 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008627 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.00490882 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

