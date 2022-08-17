Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $138.68

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.68 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 155.60 ($1.88). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 155.60 ($1.88), with a volume of 5,578,834 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.20 ($2.46).

Melrose Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 138.79.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading

