Melcor REIT (MR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Melcor REIT Stock Performance

Melcor REIT has a 52 week low of C$21.80 and a 52 week high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.15 million for the quarter.

