MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.50 Million

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $4.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

