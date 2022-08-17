Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.62

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.62 and traded as high as $8.61. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 65,696 shares trading hands.
MFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $199.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
