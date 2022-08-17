Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.62

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.62 and traded as high as $8.61. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 65,696 shares trading hands.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $199.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

