Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Head to Head Analysis

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.59, suggesting that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 2 5 15 0 2.59 Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coinbase Global and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $158.45, indicating a potential upside of 84.93%. Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and Medallion Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 2.39 $3.62 billion ($2.02) -42.30 Medallion Financial $190.53 million 1.05 $54.11 million $2.35 3.50

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallion Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -4.79% -4.61% -0.67% Medallion Financial 28.47% 16.50% 3.02%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Medallion Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

