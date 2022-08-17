McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,672. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $195.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.75 and its 200-day moving average is $248.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

