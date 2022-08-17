Maxim Group Lowers CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) to Hold

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ CNSP opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
