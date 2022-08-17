MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Up 1.1% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $15,719.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,917.33 or 0.99933882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00219423 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00138686 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00257466 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005406 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.