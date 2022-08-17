Massnet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164,520.00 (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Massnet has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $164,520.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Massnet has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,426.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00175259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034634 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org.

Buying and Selling Massnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

