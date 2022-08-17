Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Raised by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,362 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises about 2.5% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after buying an additional 365,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after buying an additional 545,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $651,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,384 shares of company stock worth $3,230,310 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.73. 267,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,655,128. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of -85.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

