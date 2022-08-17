Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,593 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,983,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.12. 8,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.