Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 666 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock traded down $6.82 on Wednesday, reaching $404.03. 3,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,502. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.