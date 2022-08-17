Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 5,874 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. 18,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.