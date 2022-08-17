Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 3,810 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.23% of Forward Air worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 28,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after buying an additional 307,392 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.83.

FWRD traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,204. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

