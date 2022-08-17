Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Copart by 897.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens increased their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

CPRT stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.96. 12,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,227. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.81. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

