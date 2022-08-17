Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.89 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.11% of Primerica worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 84.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,533. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.