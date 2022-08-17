Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 899 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,882,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Fair Isaac by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after buying an additional 65,640 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 27.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,658,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.40.

FICO traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $499.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.84. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

