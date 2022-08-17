Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 5,473 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Toro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,275,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,619,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,723,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,154,000 after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,444 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

NYSE TTC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. 4,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $84.90. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

