Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 3,895 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.15.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.