Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 11,406 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Genpact worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,207. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

