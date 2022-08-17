Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.20). 14,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 25,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.23).

Manolete Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 287.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.47 million and a P/E ratio of 3,212.50.

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

Manolete Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Manolete Partners’s payout ratio is currently 17.38%.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.