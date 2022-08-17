Manna Reaches Market Capitalization of $262,601.30 (MANNA)

Manna (MANNA) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Manna has a market cap of $262,601.30 and approximately $20.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,309.50 or 0.99933899 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,443,615 coins and its circulating supply is 661,465,439 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com.

Manna Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

