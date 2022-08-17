Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Up to $12.78

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.12. Manchester United shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 58,950 shares.

Manchester United Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $682.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is presently -13.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,792,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,122,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after buying an additional 476,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 157.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares in the last quarter.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

