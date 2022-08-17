Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Up to $12.78

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.12. Manchester United shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 58,950 shares.
Manchester United Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $682.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,792,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,122,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after buying an additional 476,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 157.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares in the last quarter.
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
