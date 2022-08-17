MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MEGI opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,184,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 73,183 shares in the last quarter.
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.