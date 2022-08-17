Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 14.84% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $66,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $157.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

