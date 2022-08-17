Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys 49,825 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKG traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,380. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

