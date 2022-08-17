Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 2.1% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $22,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $130.87. 20,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $176.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

