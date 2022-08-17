MAI Capital Management Purchases 15,715 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $37.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

