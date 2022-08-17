MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.40. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

