MAI Capital Management Has $1.35 Million Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CFO stock opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.