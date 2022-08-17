MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $596,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 112.9% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $170.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.