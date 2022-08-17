MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $5,588,592.84 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 88,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $5,588,592.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,328,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,188,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. 9,381,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

