MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $5,588,592.84 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 88,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $5,588,592.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,328,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,188,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. 9,381,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.