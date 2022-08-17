LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Raised by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

