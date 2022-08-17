Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lyft Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.84.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

